Patriots fans surely enjoyed their team’s historic comeback in Super Bowl LI Sunday night.

Newspaper editors, not so much, because the comeback didn’t make deadline.

The early editions of The Boston Globe, which presumably were sent to subscribers outside of New England, reported a Patriots loss to the Falcons.

Family friends in Naples, FL had this delivered to their house this morning. The perils of early edition newspapers. pic.twitter.com/iSbchhrqSx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2017

Papers that need to be delivered as far as Florida need to go to press early. The Patriots trailed 28-3 late in the third quarter, and by then deadline had probably approached for those remote editions.

The Patriots’ 34-28 overtime win likely ended in time for subscribers in New England.

Perhaps those early newspapers will be shipped along with Falcons Super Bowl LI Champions caps and T-shirts to needy people in other countries.