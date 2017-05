The Nashville Predators have been using a number of different celebrities — both musicians and athletes — to pump up fans before playoff games at Bridgestone Arena.

Eddie George was the most recent area celebrity to do exactly that, before Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals began on Monday night.

Eddie George is in the house in Nashville and Preds fans are HYPED. pic.twitter.com/Em3rxIGK8i — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 23, 2017

That got me going, at least.