As the weight comes off, the only thing getting fatter is Eddie Lacy’s wallet.

On Monday, the running back collected another $55,000 incentive for checking in under 250 pounds, according to ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia.

As part of his contract with the Seattle Seahawks, Lacy can earn up to $385,000 on weight-based incentives. In May, he collected $55,000 for weighing under 255 pounds, making it $110,000 already earned for the ex-Green Bay Packers running back.

Earlier this offseason, Lacy reportedly weight 267 pounds during one free-agent visit, so he’s down about 17 pounds and counting. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has said that he wants Lacy “big.” Realistically, though, he wants the 27-year-old closer to the 240-pound range.

If he can continue to get into better shape, perhaps we might see the Lacy of old next season, the one who rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons with the Packers.