The Packers are done with Eddie Lacy, and apparently Lacy is done packing.

The former Packers running back is holding a garage sale in DePere, Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday to lighten his load as he moves to Seattle and tries to earn a job with the Seahawks.

If you love a good sale 🏷… one more time for Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/FZc6GC56FW — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 5, 2017

The Seahawks signed Lacy to a one-year contract last month after he played in just five games for the Packers in an injury-riddled 2016 season. Part of the problem was his weight, and he’ll get a $55,000 bonus if he weighs in at 255 in May.

So maybe that exercise bike isn’t for sale after all.

Even though all unsold merchandise goes to charity, Lacy could maximize his profit with an impersonation of Crazy Eddie and slash prices late Saturday morning.

