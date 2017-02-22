Eddie Lacy is about to become a free agent, and his inability to keep his weight down over the past couple of seasons already has cost him some money.

Lacy played in just five games last season and is recovering from ankle surgery.

So Lacy posted a workout video. Let’s just say this video won’t increase his market value.

We can’t tell if Lacy has lost any weight because most of his body is under water. All the video really proves is that Lacy is dedicated to at least trying to get himself back into shape. And that’s a very appropriate hashtag if he’s at the beginning of the process.

Lacy, taken in the second round of the 2013 draft, ran for more than 1,100 yards in each of his first two seasons. But he ran for just 758 yards in 2015 and 360 yards in 2016. There’s a chance the Packers re-sign Lacy, but he’d be a backup to Ty Montgomery if they do.

Even if the Packers don’t bring him back, it’s hard to imagine that at least one team won’t take a chance on the 2013 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

[Pro Football Talk]