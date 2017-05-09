Edwin Encarnacion spent the better part of his MLB career — which has spanned 12 full seasons — with the Blue Jays, and had a lot of great moments in Toronto.

Now in his 13th season, after signing with the Indians in the offseason, Encarnacion is no longer donning a Blue Jays jersey, but is still revered by fans.

Encarnacion returned to Rogers Centre for the first time on Monday night, and he was showered with praise from fans in the form of a standing ovation when he made his way to the plate for the first time.

Great moment: Blue Jays fans salute EE in the top of the second. pic.twitter.com/GrVnmgD7Ef — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 8, 2017

That great tribute speaks volumes about the loyalty from Blue Jays fans.