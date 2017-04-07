Not that the Giants really need it, but Eli Manning has given his blessing if they decide to draft a quarterback.

“Whoever they need to draft that’s going to help out the team, whether it’s this year or going forward, I’m fine,” Manning told the New York Post. “We drafted a quarterback four years ago, Ryan Nassib, I know that’s part of it, quarterbacks are going to get drafted. I got my job to do, I’m going to go out there and do it. Ownership and management have their job, to draft the best players and looking forward to the future, I understand that’s part of it.”

Ryan Nassib, a fourth-rounder in 2013, was the last quarterback drafted by the Giants. He’s currently a free agent after throwing 10 total passes for the Giants.

Manning hasn’t missed a game since 2004. He’s got two Super Bowl rings and is one of the few quarterbacks in the NFL who don’t have to worry about competition for his job. There’s a chance his skills could rapidly decline at age 36, but even if that happens he’s a lot closer to the end of his career than the beginning of it anyway.

