Giants quarterback Eli Manning has started 210 consecutive games for his team, but that streak will come to an end on Sunday.

The team announced Tuesday that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning in their Week 13 matchup against the Raiders, and the news shocked many fans and analysts alike.

Manning spoke to reporters in the locker room, as he attempted to explain how he felt about being benched.

“It’s hard,” he said, while fighting back tears. “A hard day to handle this, but I’ll hang in here and figure it out.”

When asked about if it’s his hardest day as a member of the Giants, Manning had this to say:

“It’s up there,” he said.

Eli Manning fight back tears. Almost crying, tough to see #Giants pic.twitter.com/cHRTZYEXK4 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 28, 2017

It’s hard not to feel bad for Manning, and it really seems like the Giants mistreated the quarterback who helped the team win two Super Bowls during his tenure.