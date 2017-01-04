Giants quarterback Eli Manning wasn’t invited to the post-New Year’s Eve party that Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard attended in Miami, but he seems OK with it.

Manning wasn’t out clubbing it up with Justin Bieber, or hanging out shirtless on a yacht, but there are reasons for that, which he revealed on Tuesday.

“I think as a team, we always pride ourselves in being well prepared,” Manning said, via Steve Politi of NJ.com “So when I saw some of those pictures, I was a little disappointed just because they obviously didn’t pack accordingly.They didn’t have any shirts, obviously, and (were wearing) long pants, no shorts or flip-flops or anything. So I’m disappointed in the packing and not being prepared for that situation.”

But he wasn’t done.

More Eli Manning in Bieber-Gate: "I was telling people I'm the one who took the picture. They just wouldn't let me in with my shirt off." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 3, 2017

That may be true, judging by this picture.

sext: Eli Manning on the beach pic.twitter.com/buPjfSdRuB — Darian (@poolmood) November 13, 2015

So now we know why the receiver corps hit Miami, while Manning was likely hitting the hay (it was late).