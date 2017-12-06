The Giants have seen a lot of changes happen in their organization over the past week.

Head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese have been relieved of their duties and are now gone, and Eli Manning is set to start under center for the team in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Manning, in one of the most curious decisions of the season, was benched in favor of Geno Smith for last Sunday’s game against the Raiders — a move that may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for Reese and McAdoo.

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo announced on Wednesday that Manning will start against the Cowboys, much to the approval of Giants fans. His streak of 210 consecutive regular-season starts for the team may have come to an end, but the veteran quarterback did manage to win his starting job back.

Manning seemed to be happy about the decision, and said he was excited about the opportunity to start in speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Eli Manning: I'm excited about the opportunity to start this week and be out there with my teammates to play the Dallas Cowboys. #GiantsPride — New York Giants (@Giants) December 6, 2017

Eli Manning: I told Spags that I want to play and be the starting quarterback…I wanted him to know that…I'm happy that he went with that decision and that he has faith in me. — New York Giants (@Giants) December 6, 2017

Manning then spoke about the team’s preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, and how supportive fans have been.

Eli Manning: We're going to compete and work hard. We're going to try and beat the Dallas Cowboys. The fan support for me this past week has been overwhelming….I'd appreciate them coming out to cheer the team on. #GiantsPride — New York Giants (@Giants) December 6, 2017

The Giants signal-caller also added that he’s never played for any other teams, and doesn’t want that to change at this time.

Eli Manning: This is all I know, playing for the New York Giants. I never want to change that. #GiantsPride — New York Giants (@Giants) December 6, 2017

Watching the Cowboys and Giants square off at MetLife Stadium with Manning seated on the bench just wouldn’t feel right, so it’s great to hear that he’ll be starting under center for the team on Sunday.