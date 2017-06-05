San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has taken measures to improve the NFL’s worst defense a year ago. His latest offseason acquisition might have the biggest impact in 2017.

Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil is headed to San Francisco after four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the five-time Pro Bowler on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dumervil, 33, was slowed by an Achilles injury for much of last season, missing eight games and totaling just three sacks on 272 snaps. But in his first three seasons with the Ravens, Dumervil logged 32.5 sacks and went to two Pro Bowls.

The 49ers haven’t had a player with more than 6.5 sacks in either of the past two seasons, and they finished tied for 19th in the league with 33 sacks a year ago. Ahmad Brooks and DeForest Buckner tied for the team lead with six. Meanwhile, Dumervil has had at least 8.5 sacks in seven of his 10 NFL seasons.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco has indicated that Dumervil will likely play the “Leo” pass-rush end position in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s 4-3 scheme. Not only does Dumervil’s signing finally give the 49ers a marquee pass-rusher, but he figures to serve as a mentor to the young players on the team.

As long as he stays healthy, Dumervil should be able to a contribute on a team that went 2-14 last year. His presence might kickstart the turnaround for this very young defense.