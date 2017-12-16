The Sixers and Thunder squared off in a triple-overtime thriller on Friday night, which also included Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid trolling each other during and after the game.

Westbrook and Embiid led their teams in scoring, with 27 and 34 points, respectively. It took Westbrook 33 shots to get his points, though, which Embiid poked fun at after the game.

The back-and-forth between the two began during the matchup on the court, though, when Steven Adams fouled out of the game. Embiid turned to the crowd and began waving to rub it in, and Westbrook must not have liked it, as he later waved at Embiid after the game’s final seconds ticked off to troll him back.

Russ waved bye to Embiid after the final buzzer this is his Mona Lisa#PettyWarz pic.twitter.com/1dzaTV1cHq — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) December 16, 2017

Embiid seemed to be amused by Westbrook’s wave, being that the game was played in Philadelphia, so there was nowhere for him to go. Here’s what he had to tell reporters when asked about the gesture after the game.

“He told me to go home. I mean this is my home, so I guess it’s time for him to go home,” he said, via Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. “They won the game, I give them a lot of credit, he did a lot of things, but the dude shot like 10/33. I wish I would have shot 33 times, I guess we would have had a better chance at actually winning the game.”

The Sixers big man does have a point, as Westbrook attempted 33 shots, while Embiid took only 20, and still ended up outscoring the Thunder star. Embiid was far more efficient than Westbrook, but at the end of the day, what’s on the scoreboard is what matters, and the Thunder left Wells Fargo Center with the 119-117 victory.