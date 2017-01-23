Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders sure wouldn’t mind playing with Tony Romo.

With Dak Prescott playing well and Romo looking like a trade candidate for the Dallas Cowboys, plenty of wideouts have probably had similar thoughts lately.

Sanders voiced these on NFL Network Monday, though made a point to back his own quarterbacks and team as well. Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper transcribed Sanders’ thoughts:

I believe I would benefit,” Sanders said. “But one thing about it is: I’m always gonna take it back and I’m just gonna put it on John Elway. In John Elway I trust. If he does bring him over, I think Tony Romo will fit good in [offensive coordinator Mike] McCoy’s system. It’s a no-huddle, up-tempo offense. I think that it’s gonna be similar to the Cowboys. I think he has Demaryius Thomas and some receiver No. 10 on the other side. I feel like we will win ballgames with Tony Romo or potentially a championship. At the same time, Paxton Lynch played in a spread offense at Memphis and he can be successful. I think Trevor can be successful. We’ll see what we do. I can’t sit up here and say ‘Bring Tony Romo!’ because I also have two other quarterbacks that are playing really well too.

Though he didn’t get to play with Peyton Manning this year, Sanders turned in a solid season at 1,032 yards and five touchdowns. The idea of getting away from developing quarterbacks and grabbing a veteran like Romo certainly has an allure, though.

And Sanders is right, of course—Romo would give the Broncos a much better shot at contention right now. Whether John Elway agrees and wants to make a deal remains to be seen.

For now, Sanders is one of many wideouts thinking the same thing.