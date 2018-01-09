Alabama won its second title in three years after emerging victorious 26-23 over Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night.

It was Nick Saban’s fifth title win in nine years, and the sixth of his career, which tied him with Bear Bryant for the most of any head coach.

The title win not only earned Alabama a national championship trophy, but also prompted the Empire State Building to light up in crimson and white after the game.

NOW: The Empire State Building is lit up in #crimson and white to celebrate #Alabama's fifth #NationalChampionship title since 2009 and 17th over all.

Thank-you New York and #RollTide pic.twitter.com/grtQ3zSoYD — 🅰️ Roll Tide Pride (@Ala_CrimsonTide) January 9, 2018

That colorful display is a nice look for the Big Apple.