Marcin Gortat has been working through some issues with teammate John Wall, but it was an opponent who delivered a forceful blow during Wednesday’s game.

It happened in the Wizards-Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden, when Kanter was backing Gortat down near the basket. The Knicks center raised his forearm and struck Gortat right in the chest — sending the Wizards big man to the floor.

Enes Kanter just ended Gortat’s career pic.twitter.com/27I2fISMeV — Tailgate Sports (@_TailgateSports) February 15, 2018

Somehow, no foul was called on the play, and Kanter capped it off with a dunk. Gortat did go down fairly easily, but an offensive foul was probably the correct call there.