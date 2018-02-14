Quantcast
Enes Kanter flattens Marcin Gortat with forearm shiver (VIDEO)
February 14, 2018

Marcin Gortat has been working through some issues with teammate John Wall, but it was an opponent who delivered a forceful blow during Wednesday’s game.

It happened in the Wizards-Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden, when Kanter was backing Gortat down near the basket. The Knicks center raised his forearm and struck Gortat right in the chest — sending the Wizards big man to the floor.

Somehow, no foul was called on the play, and Kanter capped it off with a dunk. Gortat did go down fairly easily, but an offensive foul was probably the correct call there.