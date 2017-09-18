Too much Turkish food isn’t a good thing, according to Enes Kanter, and the results back them up.

Kanter, who weighed 267 pounds last season, clearly has lost at least 15-20 pounds since that time, and has added a bit of lean muscle mass as well.

The OKC Thunder big man has been hard at work with trainers this offseason, and the results show that. He recently spoke about it at his youth basketball camp, and admitted all the Turkish food was what had him packing on the pounds, and that he “needed a bra.”

Enes Kanter said he was inspired to lose weight this offseason by looking in the mirror. Was eating too much Turkish food. "I needed a bra." pic.twitter.com/HabgBzfz0I — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) September 17, 2017

This photo and video both show how ripped he is now.

Enes Kanter taking questions from kids at his basketball camp in OKC. Shredded. New haircut. pic.twitter.com/JPTbFGai1Y — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) September 17, 2017

For the sake of comparison, here’s a photo of what he looked like last season.

Enes Kanter: Thunder player said "don't come back to OKC" if seen with Kevin Durant in pickup game https://t.co/Dga6IJtfb6 pic.twitter.com/Jxkz5Ktavp — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) September 8, 2017

The Thunder should benefit from Kanter’s offseason progress — props to him for putting in the work.