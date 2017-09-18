Posted byon
Too much Turkish food isn’t a good thing, according to Enes Kanter, and the results back them up.
Kanter, who weighed 267 pounds last season, clearly has lost at least 15-20 pounds since that time, and has added a bit of lean muscle mass as well.
The OKC Thunder big man has been hard at work with trainers this offseason, and the results show that. He recently spoke about it at his youth basketball camp, and admitted all the Turkish food was what had him packing on the pounds, and that he “needed a bra.”
This photo and video both show how ripped he is now.
For the sake of comparison, here’s a photo of what he looked like last season.
The Thunder should benefit from Kanter’s offseason progress — props to him for putting in the work.