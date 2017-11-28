LeBron James got ejected for the first time in his 15-year career on Tuesday night, and Enes Kanter took to Twitter just moments after it happened to rub some salt in the wound.

Kanter got into a scuffle with James when the Knicks and Cavs squared off at Madison Square Garden roughly two weeks ago, and clearly is not a fan of the way LeBron conducts himself on the court. So when James was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Heat, Kanter sent the following tweet to troll him shortly afterward.

Kanter’s tweet was a reference to one of James’ Instagram posts, in which the Cavs star anointed himself as the “King of New York” after his team defeated the Knicks, which you can see below.

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

While his social media troll game isn’t as strong as Joel Embiid’s, Kanter is becoming quite proficient at throwing Twitter jabs in James’ direction.