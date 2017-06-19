The Titans head into 2017 with an up-and-coming young offense, and Eric Decker can help with the maturation process.

Tennessee signed the veteran receiver who was cut by the Jets, according to Pro Football Talk.

The Titans won four of their last five games to finish 9-7 last season. Their one loss, which came at Jacksonville, was enough to keep them out of the playoffs.

Decker could provide the veteran presence that helps the Titans get over the hurdle and into the postseason. The Titans used the No. 5 pick in the draft on wide receiver Corey Davis, who holds the major college record with 5,285 receiving yards. The Titans are hoping Tajae Sharpe, who caught 41 passes last season, turns out to be a late-round gem as he enters his second season. Former Dolphin Rishard Matthews had a career year in his first season with the Titans, catching 65 passes and leading the team with 945 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The 30-year-old Decker has the longest resumé of the bunch. He averaged 81.5 receptions per season from 2012-2015. He also has a tendency to be part of teams on the rise. The Broncos drafted him in the third round in 2010. They reached the divisional round of the playoffs in 2011 and 2012 before getting to the Super Bowl in 2013. The Jets signed Decker in 2014, then improved from 4-12 to 10-6 and almost made the playoffs in 2015. Decker was limited to three games in 2016 with hip and shoulder surgeries.

The Titans boast an elite offensive line that will protect Marcus Mariota as he enters his third season and open holes for DeMarco Murray, who is staying in the same place for the first time in three years. Add a bedrock of consistency like Decker to the mix, and the Titans could have a playoff-caliber offense in 2017.