When the Lions picked up Eric Ebron’s option for the 2018 season, it likely was met with a collective groan from Lions fans.

The tight end hasn’t quite performed to the level of a No. 10 overall draft pick, especially one who was drafted two spots before Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. Ebron caught a career-high 61 passes in 2016, but scored just two touchdowns and dropped seven passes.

Ebron’s been dogged by injuries in his career. He hasn’t played a full season, and knee and ankle injuries took a toll on him in 2016 both on and off the field.

“Life,” Ebron told MLive.com. “My whole life was bothering me, or at least that’s what it felt like every time I tried to get out the bed. I was pretty beat up, man, from the things you might know of, to the things you don’t. I was pretty destroyed.”

That’s a lot of wear and tear on the body of someone who just turned 24, but Ebron took some time away during the offseason to recover. He vacationed in Dubai before beginning his offseason workout regimen.

It might have seemed like the writing was on the wall when the Lions drafted Toledo tight end Michael Roberts in the fourth round, but he could turn out to be more of a red zone specialist. He caught 16 touchdown passes last season.

That could hurt Ebron’s fantasy value, but if he increases his reception total next season as he has in his first three seasons, he’ll increase his real football value.