Titans linebacker Erik Walden lost his cool during Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Patriots, and it cost his team.

The incident in question happened when Walden was attempting to pressure Tom Brady on one particular play in the second quarter of the game, but got locked up with Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder, who was tasked with protecting his quarterback. The two eventually disengaged at the end of the play, but it didn’t end there, as Walden threw a punch at Solder, and landed it in his facemask.

Walden punches Solder pic.twitter.com/F2EYuJyALE — TSD NFL (@TSD__NFL) January 14, 2018

Walden was hit with a penalty for unnecessary roughness, but was not ejected from the game. The penalty proved to be costly, though, as the Patriots scored a touchdown three players later to take a commanding 21-7 lead.