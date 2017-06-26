FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews and former NHL’er Jarret Stoll tied the knot in Montana over the weekend.

It happened at Yellowstone Club on Saturday, according to People.com, and looked to be a beautiful ceremony in a picturesque location.

Here’s what it looked like there before the wedding took place.

Stop A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

The two did a great job of making sure no photos from the wedding leaked, but we do have this one which was taken the day before the wedding.

Perfect #LCR A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

And this one, from the day after, which features some of Stoll’s former teammates that he played with as a member of the Kings.

This makes me so happy..where is your robe @yesby16 A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

The two announced their engagement back in December 2016, which was officially their four-year anniversary as a couple.