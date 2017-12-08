Herm Edwards has served as an analyst for ESPN since 2009, but Thursday marked his final day with the Worldwide Leader.

Edwards accepted the head coaching job for the Arizona State football team, in a move that surprised many. He last served as a head coach for the Chiefs from 2006-08, posting a 15-33 record during that time.

And while he hasn’t had much success as a head coach — with a career record of 54-74 — Edwards is a high-character guy and is well-liked by his colleagues. As such, ESPN released a funny highlight reel video on “First Take” to bid him farewell on Thursday. “First Take” moderator Molly Qerim did the honors and had the following to say after the video was shown.

“I’ve been in this business for 10 years, and I don’t think there’s anybody I’ve been more impressed with,” she said. “The one word that comes to mind is ‘consistent’. Never complaining, never whining, you show up, you’re on time, you’re energetic, you’re positive, you’re ready to go. You’re about faith, family and football and I cannot think of a better man to lead young men and help develop them.”

Edwards received some high praise, and understandably so. We wish him well in his new gig.