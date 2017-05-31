Cowboys fans were ready for an important update involving their team on Wednesday morning’s edition of SportsCenter, when a disappearing act completely ruined the moment.

SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm was doing her thing and prepared to segue into beat reporter Todd Archer’s segment, when Archer appeared to glance down at his phone, and then just ran out of the shot.

One of my favorite SportsCenter moments in a while. @toddarcher goes to look for Tony Romo mid liveshot with @HannahStormESPN #LiveTV pic.twitter.com/0IZaixSPx9 — Ashok Moore (@AshokaESPN) May 31, 2017

No one really knows exactly why it happened, but ESPN producer Ashok Moore indicated that Archer was attempting to track down Tony Romo.

Whatever the reason for Archer’s disappearing act was, we’re willing to bet it was pretty important.