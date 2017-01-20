Everyone wanted to rally behind Eugenie Bouchard in the Australian Open, as her comeback story is very compelling, and she’s fought hard to battle through injuries over the past two years.

The 22-year-old has showed flashes of greatness throughout her career, and was ranked fifth in the world just over two years ago. But she has suffered some serious injuries, to both her head and abdominal region, and has dropped to 47th.

There was a lot of buzz about how she might fare in the Australian Open, coming off back-to-back losses to close out 2017. But having a few months off would figure to do her some good, and she did win her first two matches in the tournament.

Bouchard squared off against Coco Vandeweghe and lost the first set, 6-4 but battled back to win the second, 3-6. However, she couldn’t finish strong, and dropped the final set, 7-5. It was a disappointing finish for her, but she did draw a lot of attention for her outfit — namely her crop top. Check out some of the photos.

Eugenie Bouchard out of Australian Open after loss to Coco Vandeweghe

It will be interesting to see how Bouchard fares the rest of the year. She did look fairly healthy, at least, so that’s a good sign for the future.