Eugenie Bouchard is not a fan of Maria Sharapova, which we learned on Wednesday.

Bouchard brought the heat when talking about Sharapova, in a recent interview with TRT World at the Istanbul Open. The comments came out of nowhere, as it’ll still be awhile until Sharapova can play again, even with her suspension having been reduced to 15 months back in October.

That didn’t stop Bouchard from going in on her. Here’s what she had to say:

“She’s a cheater and so, to me, I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again,” Bouchard said. “Unfair to all these players who do it the right way and are true.

“I think from the [association] it sends the wrong message to young kids: Cheat and we’ll welcome you back with open arms. I don’t think that’s right and definitely not someone I can say I look up to anymore because it’s definitely ruined it for me a little bit.”

Here’s video of the interview, if interested.

Wow, Bouchard really didn’t hold back there, did she?