We all remember when one lucky Twitter user won a date with tennis star Eugenie Bouchard this time last year, thanks to the Patriots pulling off a miraculous comeback in Super Bowl LI.

The 28-3 comeback effort enabled the lucky guy to go out with Bouchard, something he’s now done multiple times since then. Not only that, in the spirit of last year’s Twitter bet, the two hit up Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Check out some of the photos Bouchard posted (via her Instagram).

Bouchard made sure to post a photo showing the two on the way to U.S. Bank Stadium for the game.

And here they are at the game.

Will they go out again? Or does their magic revolve around football-related events? Time will tell.