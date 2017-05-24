The UEFA Europa League final is set to kick off between Ajax and Manchester United in Stockholm. While the Dutch side remains heavy underdogs, the match is expected to be a lively affair with Ajax testing the injury-plagued Manchester United defensive back line. The Red Devils can be expected to try to dictate the tempo of the game through ball possession while controlling the midfield against a young Ajax squad. Few expect the Dutch side to defeat the Red Devils, yet there is a lot riding on this match for United. There are a multitude of reasons why this game is a must-win for Jose Mourinho’s team.

Many in Europe have looked at the Europa League competitions as a second-tier event, and Mourinho has been one of the most vociferous. At the onset of his maiden season at Manchester, he repeatedly scoffed at the competition while advancing through the various league stages. Since his team has continued its successful campaign in the Europa League, however, Mourinho has been more benign in his comments.

Should Manchester United defeat Ajax, their payout as winners is expected to be between $28-$30 million. With the Red Devils expected to be active in the transfer market this summer, expect this windfall to be spent on player replacements in their off-season. After his first season, Mourinho will want to start putting his “stamp” on the team by adding the players he feels will add quality to his squad. Should United prove successful in prying Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, the transfer fee alone could top $100 million.

There is also the need for silverware, something taken for granted in the Sir Alex Ferguson era but in short supply since then. After an unimpressive sixth place finish in the English Premier League, the Europa League remains the last chance for the Red Devils to win any silverware this season. In fact, when it became clear a top-four finish in the EPL was improbable, if not impossible, Mourinho rested some of his starters in EPL matches in order to have fresh players for the Europa League games.

Most importantly, the winner of the Europa League receives an automatic berth in the Champions League competition next season, which is the brass ring for Manchester United. A top-four finish in the EPL is needed for a spot in the Champions League, and since the Red Devils were unable the achieve that, their impetus turned towards becoming Europa League champions. A win allows Mourinho (and Manchester United) to garner a trophy in 2017, advance to the Champions League next season, and earn a hefty payout in the process. And as Champions League contenders, it will enable them to attract a higher level of transfer player along the way, since most high-quality players see the Champions League as the holy grail of competitions.

It is fair to say that while the favorites, the pressure in this match sits squarely on the shoulders of Manchester United. But should they defeat Ajax, Mourinho’s gamble will have paid off.