We all remember when Malcolm Butler destroyed the dreams of Patriots fans everywhere with a game-sealing interception in the end zone to emerge victorious in Super Bowl XLIX.

But head coach Pete Carroll had seen that song and dance before, apparently.

Carroll shared an interesting story about why he could relate to that brutal loss, dating back to when he was in high school, nearly 50 years ago.

The Seahawks head coach attended Redwood High School, and played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back. But what happened when he was a signal-caller way back when was reminiscent of the interception Russell Wilson threw to Butler in Super Bowl XLIX,

The full story can be read over at NESN, so click the link below to check it out.