Game recognizes game.

Even Tom Brady—arguably the most accomplished quarterback in the history of the NFL—can’t help but marvel at what Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is doing right now.

“I think he does things that no one in the league has ever done, or can do, just because of his physical ability,” Brady said during his weekly interview with WEEI, via ESPN. “Some of the plays he makes are just phenomenal.”

Rodgers stayed red-hot on Sunday, throwing for 356 yards and two touchdowns—while also hitting Jared Cook on an impossible throw to set up Green Bay’s game-winning field goal—as the Packers took down the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.

Rodgers now has 21 touchdown passes and just one interception over Green Bay’s last eight games, all wins.

The Packers will now take on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, with a trip to potentially play Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC title game.

Brady said he rarely misses a chance to watch Rodgers play.

“I always love watching his tape, admiring the things he can do, because I can’t do many of those things,” Brady said. “Whenever he’s on, I usually stay up and watch.”

Brady might just get the chance to watch Rodgers first-hand in Houston—the site of Super Bowl LI—in a few weeks.