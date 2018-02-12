Former Browns receiver Mohamed Massaquoi revealed that he recently learned a lesson about how precious life is.

Massaquoi opened up about how he suffered an ATV accident last year, which cost him all of the fingers on his left hand, except his thumb. The former receiver now wears a prosthetic, which he showed in a video for The Players’ Tribune.

Here are the harrowing details from the accident:

“Making a turn, I take the turn too sharply,” he said. “And before I know it, my ATV loses control. The next thing I feel is something just feels like an explosion just went off in my hand. I’m in shock, so I don’t feel it. But I’m very aware of what’s going on, just because there’s blood everywhere.

“What I’m seeing and what my friends are seeing are completely different, they’re seeing what actually happened, I’m seeing what I think happened. I’m thinking that I just broke my hand. My friend, on the other hand, thinks my hand just went through a meat grinder.”

Massaquoi spent four seasons in the NFL, as a member of the Browns, Jaguars and Jets. It’s hard not to feel for him here, and we have to respect that he even had the courage to do that interview.