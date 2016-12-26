Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has put together one of the best rookie campaigns in NFL history, and he’s been hooking up a lot of his teammates on offense in return.

Elliott recently bought all five of the team’s starting offensive linemen ATVs, but he saved the best gift for his quarterback. Dak Prescott was the lucky recipient of a flashy diamond chain. It features the Cowboys star and “214,” which is the area code for Dallas.

Elliott also bought a matching version of the same chain for himself, so the two can now officially be BFFs.