Dallas Cowboys fans knew it was coming.

Every loser gets a Crying Jordan meme these days, so when the Green Bay Packers started whipping on the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday night’s Divisional Round matchup, meme patrol cooked up plenty of goodness.

To think the Cowboys almost ruined it by staging a late comeback.

Seriously, how could the world live without this?

OH NO 💀 pic.twitter.com/t4HoV8Kc5y — Elite Andy Dalton (@EvilAndyDalton) January 16, 2017

For those out of the loop, the Cowboys dropped a Thanksgiving Instagram post where they joked around and ate a ton of food. Elliott grabbed a big bowl of cereal and went to town. A few months later, Elliott and the Cowboys got bounced in their first playoff game…creating a legend.

The loss wasn’t Elliott’s fault, not after he rushed for 125 yards. Actually, he could have a pretty good complaint with the coaching staff that only gave him 22 carries given how he was playing.

Alas, Elliott set himself up for this one. Athletes need to have foresight these days because the Crying Jordan is always lurking around the corner.