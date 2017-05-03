Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott just dethroned Tom Brady.

Elliott might be the most popular player in the NFL these days after checking in above Brady, with quarterback Dak Prescott right behind at No. 2 on the NFL’s merchandise list.

The former Ohio State star and now Cowboys running back is the first rookie in history to top the list.

The NFLPA captured a quote from Elliott while breaking the news:

“It’s pretty humbling,” Elliott said. “When you’re a rookie, you’re just looking to put your head down, help the team, and learn the ropes. To accomplish this level of success off the field shows just how passionate football fans are in Dallas, Ohio, my home state of Missouri and all around the world. And to be up there with Dak and Dez, alongside great players like Tom Brady and Odell Beckham, is very special to me.”

Elliott and Prescott exploding up the end-of-season sales ranks isn’t much of a shock. The Cowboys are one of the most popular teams on the planet and the rookie duo led a resurgence of the franchise as a whole.

Nor is Brady taking a slip too shocking. Folks who wanted a Brady jersey probably have one by now and his presence really shows the staying power he and the New England Patriots have.

It’ll be interesting to see how the list changes next year, though it’s hard to imagine the Dallas duo goes anywhere.