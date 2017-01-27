Ezekiel Elliott delivered the kill shot in the dodgeball event to lift the NFC to victory in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday.

The AFC team didn’t get off to a great start, and T.Y. Hilton was the lone player on his squad left in the competition. The odds were stacked against him, as he had to fend off Elliott, Mike Evans, Adrian Peterson and Gerald McCoy.

With Hilton looking in Peterson and McCoy’s direction, Elliott tried to take advantage of it by launching a ball at the Colts receiver. Hilton quickly turned and nearly caught it, which would’ve made things interesting, but could not come away with it.

That resulted in the NFC winning the event, and Elliott was excited about it. Check out the celebration that followed.

The shirt coming off certainly wasn’t a surprise. More often than not, when Elliott does something good and has the opportunity, he’s going to show off his six-pack abs.