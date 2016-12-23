Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott gets the benefit of running behind the best offensive line in the league. The unit can pass protect, but really excels at run blocking and often opens gaping holes for him to run through.

Elliott rewarded all five of his offensive linemen with a pretty sweet Christmas gift on Friday, and not the traditional type of gift we usually see players receive.

Each lineman received an all-terrain vehicle.

Lots of smiles and hugs from the Cowboys OL and @EzekielElliott right now. pic.twitter.com/SdK2tCFgxw — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 23, 2016

Elliott has put together one of the most productive seasons for a rookie running back in NFL history, racking up 1,551 yards on only 310 attempts through 14 games. It’s great to see him giving recognition to the guys that helped him accomplish that feat.