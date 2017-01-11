Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a car accident Tuesday near the team’s facility.

According to TMZ.com, Elliott and all involved were fine, though police and team security responded to the crash at Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway:

A witness tells us … Elliott was driving a “huge black GMC truck” which rear-ended a black BMW. Cops and Cowboys security responded to the scene. We’re told Zeke “looked frustrated” but was “extremely nice and polite” to everyone who stopped to check in on him.

The police department confirmed the accident, via WFAA-TV:

JUST IN: Frisco police confirm Ezekiel Elliot involved in minor car crash near #Cowboys practice facility. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/CtoCvy5USL — WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) January 11, 2017

From the sounds of it, this was a minor issue, though the frustration from all involved makes plenty of sense. The department makes it clear there isn’t much more to offer in the way of news on this one. At most, fans might get pictures of the scene soon.

Elliott took to Twitter to talk about the accident:

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

This isn’t the type of scare Cowboys fans wanted to have in the week leading up to an encounter with the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs Sunday. Elliott, who ran for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on a 5.1 per-carry average as a rookie, is arguably the most important piece to a Dallas Super Bowl bid.