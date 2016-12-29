Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott already holds franchise records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a rookie, and he’s now closing in on another special milestone for first-year players.

According to NFL Research Media, Elliott needs just six yards from scrimmage in the season finale to become the third rookie ever to produce 2,000 or more yards from scrimmage.

Elliott would join Eric Dickerson and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only rookies to ever reach 2,000+ scrimmage yards@EricDickerson @LT_21 https://t.co/LOThG8MSDw — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 28, 2016

Elliott also needs 178 rushing yards to break Eric Dickerson’s rookie record for rushing yards in a season. Dickerson’s mark, set in 1983, is 1,808 yards. Elliott has 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

That record may be out of reach, especially with the Cowboys likely to protect some of their important players in the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. But just six yards from scrimmage would put Elliott in rare company.

Dickerson reached 2,000 yards from scrimmage back in 1983. He finished with 2,012 total yards.

Edgerrin James (the tweet above says LaDainian Tomlinson, but the other running back is actually James) also hit 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. He produced 2,139 total yards for the Indianapolis Colts back in 1999.

Elliott has enjoyed a special rookie season. His numbers continue to be ranked amongst the best first years ever by a running back.