Like many, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t enjoy the NFL’s approach to flags when players celebrate touchdowns.

I think actually it’s kind of sad because something I looked forward to just getting to the NFL growing up was just being able to have more fun, the rules loosen up, being able to celebrate. I think it’s definitely sad the NFL is just being so strict on celebrations that they’re not letting us, who are the best at what we do, [celebrate]. I think we should have a little bit of leeway. We should be able to have a little more fun. I think it’s entertainment to the fans. I think they’re taking a little bit of the fun out of this pro game.

Good points, though Elliott speaks from a unique position given he hopped in a Salvation Army pot while celebrating a touchdown last week. Likely a fine-worthy offense given players get flagged and fined for dancing, though the NFL decided it wouldn’t fine Elliott.

Many have scoffed at the idea Elliott didn’t receive a fine, so this is a nice approach from a rookie. Finding a way to get the NFL to relax its rules on celebrations a bit makes sense for all parties. Rookie status or not, Elliott now seems more than qualified to lead the discussion.

Don’t expect this to be the last of the celebration discussions.