With his rookie season over, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can now turn his attention to off-field matters.

Namely, the NFL’s investigation into domestic violence claims leveled at him. An investigation Elliott isn’t too happy with, as captured by Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

“I do want closure,” Elliott said after the Cowboys’ season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. “I do. I would rather them not drag it on as long. I think if there was something to find, which there’s not, they would’ve found it by now. The police did a very thorough investigation. “I will tell you this – it just seems like they’re dragging their feet right now. Who knows, man? I just want it to end.”

A report had surfaced before Elliott’s game against the Green Bay Packers that the league was still looking into the matter and had questions for the rookie running back.

This is a matter Elliott has dealt with since training camp. He was cleared of any legal wrongdoing, though the league could still decide to level some form of punishment once its investigation concludes.

Elliott, like many, are left wondering just when that will be. Despite the report, Elliott didn’t look any worse for wear against the Packers, rushing for 125 yards in the loss.