Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott abused the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s Divisional Round showdown.

This was expected after the breakout rookie who had carried the team on his back with more than 1,600 rushing yards hit the playoffs with full momentum.

Still, most didn’t expect Elliott to provide one of the highlights of the year:

Ezekiel Elliott puts Clay Matthews on spin cyclehttps://t.co/LGAIzwkAdc — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 16, 2017

Clay Matthews, the long-haired linebacker with plenty of bravado, didn’t stand much of a chance on the play. Most linebackers wouldn’t, but it makes the move even more impressive given the ability and reputation of the victim.

For Elliott, another day at the office. Matthews will have this one replayed a few times in film study, no doubt.

Elliott finished the day with more than 100 rushing yards and was a big reason the Cowboys were able to post a huge fourth quarter and get back in the game after falling behind early. With moves like this, it’s clear Elliott will be in the MVP conversation next year.