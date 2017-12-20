Ezekiel Elliott rejoined his team and returned to the Cowboys’ practice facility for the first time on Tuesday since serving a six-week suspension over allegations of domestic violence.

Elliott is preparing to play in his first regular-season game since Week 9 on Sunday, when the (8-6) Cowboys square off against the (8-6) Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Both teams are on the outside looking in as far as the NFC playoff picture is concerned, and whichever one loses on Sunday will be eliminated from postseason contention.

The Cowboys need some help from at least one other team to clinch a wild-card berth, and the team must win its final two games in order to have a chance at playing meaningful football in January. Elliott’s return does give them hope of achieving that goal, and now that he’s rejoined his teammates, the Cowboys running back broke his silence and opened up about how it feels to return from suspension, in an interview with Nick Eatman of the team’s official website.

“It’s been great, finally being able to come back and enjoy my guys and getting back to football,” Elliott said, when asked about his return. “They did a good job keeping us in it while I was gone, and I’m just here to help the best way I can to make sure we can get a chance to make it in the playoffs.”

Elliott later stated that it was “tough” to see his team play without him, but that he did watch every game while serving his suspension. As far as what he learned, Elliott had this to say when asked about it:

“How special the relationships I have in this building with my teammates, with my coaches, with ownership, just how supportive they’ve been through this tough time, and that really was helpful for me,” he said.

The Cowboys running back initially said that his greatest desire was to clear his name roughly two months ago, but now appears ready to move forward and leave the past behind.

“It’s all behind me,” Elliott said. “Now all I can do is to be the football player I am.”

Elliott also stated that he’s been chomping at the bits since the last time he played, which is bad news for the Seahawks, as he’s rested, hungry and ripped. The Seahawks gave up 244 rushing yards to the Rams in their previous game, so it’s likely that Elliott will play a big role in the pivotal Week 16 matchup. Either way, it will be great to see Elliott back on the field Sunday.