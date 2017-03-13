Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott got a bit too wild at a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas.

According to TMZ, Elliott was hanging out on the rooftop of a Dallas bar with a group of people, when he reached over, grabbed a woman’s top and pulled it down to expose her breasts. It’s important to note, though, that she seemed to be OK with it, as she was interacting with others at the parade, and pointed to her chest at one point. It’s safe to say she gave consent for Elliott to do the deed, which you can see in the video below.

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Pulls Woman's Shirt Down at St. Patrick's Day Party, Exposes Her Breast [NSFW] (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/XY0BweMJjy — SportsCast (@SportsCast_THN) March 13, 2017

The report states that the women was not upset afterward, and continued to hang out with Elliott and his group of friends. Still, it’s not really a good look for the young NFL running back.