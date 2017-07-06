The investigation surrounding Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is about a year old.

It’s one of the NFL’s strangest sagas right now and also one of the easiest to forget about. The then-rookie came under fire after accusations of domestic violence from his ex-girlfriend, though he was never charged for multiple off-field incidents.

Lack of charges doesn’t mean the league won’t discipline a player, though. And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the investigation continues to proceed, as he said on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio (h/t Bob Hille, Sporting News):

“I’ve spoken to some people within the league who, during the course of the offseason, got a sense that some form of discipline could happen. And then I spoke to somebody last week and they’re like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think anything is going to happen here.’ And then a decision that many people thought would come before the start of the the July Fourth weekend on Friday when the NFL usually makes a lot of decisions, hands down some news, I was told that was being pushed back.”

Schefter did go on to let slip the two sides continue to meet on the topic:

“Now why is that being pushed back? Was it being pushed back, actually? Maybe it wasn’t even. But I was told there wasn’t going to be an answer here for a little while, that there was more information. There have been more meetings between either Zeke’s people and the league, or the NFLPA and the league, or whoever. It’s just been an ongoing issue that has had no conclusion.”

It’s interesting this topic came up while talking about fantasy football, though it does tell us a few important things. One—this is far from over. Two, if the league is to punish one of its most popular players, it’s going to try and do so on a Friday afternoon news dump while many fans aren’t monitoring the news.

Elliott getting suspended, though, wouldn’t go unnoticed by anyone. Like it or not, his popularity weighs into the delays here, as the league probably can’t win no matter what it does.