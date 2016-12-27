Ezekiel Elliott didn’t appreciate being body-slammed by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson in the third quarter of Monday night’s game, and the Dallas Cowboys running back thinks it was personal.

The play, for which Robinson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, can be seen here:

The Lions got called for tackling too hard: https://t.co/HeleCSFyz1 pic.twitter.com/E9bBdRjuKq — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 27, 2016

“He was being dirty all game long,” Elliott told reporters, via the Dallas Morning News. “I think he’s just a little bit salty from that Sugar Bowl win we got against them in New Orleans two years ago. It’s whatever. Let him do what he wants to do.”

Elliott was referring to Ohio State’s 42-35 victory over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl this past year. Robinson was part of a Crimson Tide defense that allowed Elliott to rush for 230 yards in that game.

Robinson’s response to Elliott’s comments: “They’re all right,” he said, via the Star-Telegram. “They did some all right stuff that worked. Nothing special. They ain’t nothing special.”

The Cowboys did better than alright. They won 42-21 to improve to 13-2 on the season, and Elliott had 80 yards rushing with two touchdowns.