Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott refused to answer questions about exactly what he did while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Well, now we know why.

A video has since surfaced, showing Elliott partying in a hot tub at the Diamante Resort while there, with a group of people.

And it’s not the only time he did so, either, according to a report from TMZ Sports. It reads:

Our sources say in addition to working out, he would party — with one witness saying he was spotted multiple days popping bottles of expensive champagne with lady friends at the resort.

Elliott is set to return to the football field on Sunday, when the Cowboys square off against the Seahawks.