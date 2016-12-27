Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was expected to have a lighter workload in Monday night’s game against the Lions, but that’s not exactly what happened.

Elliott was the team’s bell cow through almost the entire first three quarters, until he was finally relieved of his duties by Darren McFadden.

And he was just as effective as usual. Elliott racked up 80 yards on 12 carries, and 55 of them came on a beautiful run. He received a handoff in the first quarter of the game, followed his blocking and then cut right through the heart of the Lions defense. Then, he was gone.

Elliott has made a habit of making 15 yard runs into long touchdowns this season with his breakaway speed.