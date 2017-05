Maybe the Dallas Cowboys should try to lure Tony Romo out of retirement, to help show Ezekiel Elliott how to properly swing a golf club.

Elliott may be arguably the most athletic running back in the league at the moment, but that hasn’t had a positive impact on his golf game, apparently.

He showed off his swing at the team’s annual golf tournament on Wednesday, and it wasn’t terrible, but could use some work.

Zeke with his golf swing at Cowboys' annual offseason golf tournament: pic.twitter.com/VffAWgebqq — Brandon George (@DMN_George) May 10, 2017

At just 21 years of age, Zeke has plenty of time to improve.