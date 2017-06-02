It’s easy to forget in the wake of a monster rookie season, but Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains under investigation by the league for domestic violence allegations.

Elliott was never charged for multiple off-field incidents involving his ex-girlfriend, who went to police with the accusations.

The league has taken the next step in its probe, receiving Elliott’s phone records. According to USA Today‘s Tom Pelissero, this could mean the probe is almost complete:

The submission of these documents now suggests the investigation is nearing its conclusion and there could be closure before the calendar gets too close to the start of the regular season in September, as the league generally tries to provide out of fairness to clubs, though any discipline would be subject to an appeal that could further extend the process.

The players’ union and those around Elliott willingly submitted these details for the league to review in the hopes the case can come to an end soon.

At this rate, the probe which has continued in the background for the better part of year, might come to a close before next season begins. Elliott and the union just helped expedite the process, which has been the subject of criticism from all involved for its slow pace.