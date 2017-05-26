While most football leagues have completed their season, Saturday will showcase some of the best teams in Europe competing in their country’s respective Cup final. For some teams, it provides an opportunity to add to the silverware they’ve garnered this season, while other teams are looking for an upset to reward their fans for their support.

The match also showcases players who are set to be out of a contract, and will soon be in need of work. Let’s take a closer look at the Cup matches to be played on Saturday:

FA Cup (England): Chelsea vs. Arsenal

With Chelsea having clinched the top spot in the English Premier League, winning the FA Cup would allow manager Antonio Conte and his squad the opportunity to double his silverware in his maiden year with the Blues.

Chelsea have their full complement of players healthy with some of them (John Terry, Diego Costa) certain to be leaving North London once the game ends. While there are teams who might be in a let-down spot, it is highly unlikely to happen with Conte at the helm.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are desperate for a Cup win, with a lackluster season that saw the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades and finish in 5th place in the EPL. A win and a Cup trophy would bring a sense of pride back to Arsenal and perhaps allow them to retain some of their star players like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil into next season. There are also the persistent rumors regarding Gunners manager Arsene Wenger, whose future may rest upon the result of this match. But with a host of Arsenal players sidelined with injuries or suspended (Santi Cazorla, Gabriel Paulista, Laurent Koscielny) and others doubtful (Shkodran Mustafi, Kieran Gibbs, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain), it would appear that the Gunners will have an uphill battle at Wembley on Saturday. Oddsmakers certainly think so, with Chelsea penciled in as the road favorite.

Prediction: Look for Arsenal to show their mettle but for Chelsea to be hoisting the Cup with a 3-1 victory.

Copa del Rey (Spain): Barcelona vs. Alaves

For Barcelona, winning silverware has become somewhat of an expectation. This season, however, has proven to be a disappointment through Champions League elimination and ceding the La Liga title to Real Madrid. The Copa del Rey is the last chance the Blaugrana have to earn silverware this season, and expectations from their fans are high. While missing Luis Suarez and Sergi Roberto (both are now injured but were already ruled out through suspension), the rest of the squad is match-fit. Since manager Luis Enrique had already announced his resignation effective at the end of the season, it is thought that the players will want to see their manager leave with a win.

Alaves ended the La Liga campaign in 9th place, splitting their two games with Barcelona. But while their first match was a narrow 2-1 win very early in the season, Barcelona won 6-0 in their most recent competition in February. Alaves aren’t without their own injured players, and will be missing defenders Einar Galilea and Vistor Laguardia. There is also some history between the two managers, with Enrique and Alaves’ Mauricio Pellegrino winning the 1999 La Liga campaign as teammates.

Prediction: Look for Barcelona to control the tempo of the game and come away with a 4-1 victory.

DFB-Pokal (Germany): Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

On paper, this match looks like it should be squarely in the hands of Dortmund. Finishing their Bundesliga season in 3rd place while qualifying for Champions League play next season, they have only lost four of their last 33 matches in DFB cup competition, with three of those losses coming against Bayern Munich. They’re also the first team to reach four successive DFB Cup finals, eliminating Bayern Munich along the way this season.

Frankfurt ended their current campaign in 11th place in the Bundesliga, garnering roughly one-third fewer points than Dortmund.

Prediction: Look for Die Borussen to lift the German Cup on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Frankfurt.