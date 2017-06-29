It’s unfortunate that nowadays, the average sports fan has been priced out of attending NFL games. The Falcons, however, are doing what they can to change that.

The team will play in its brand-new venue, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, starting this season, and it appears that both beer and food will actually be affordable for fans, which is a nice change of pace compared to what other stadiums charge for concessions.

Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay recently spoke with Fast Company and said that the team listened to fans who commented about how expensive concession prices are nowadays. So, in response, the Falcons will sell $5 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas at the new stadium.

“Every year we survey them on everything,” McKay said. “Every year they say the same thing: Food and beverage, don’t like the value, don’t like the price.”

The Braves opened SunTrust Park this year and went this route as well, with beers costing only $5, although hot dogs come out to $6.50.

We hope that more NFL teams will look at what the Falcons are doing and follow suit in the future.